Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,008,414 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,008,414 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $1,195,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.1 %

NVDA stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,152,633. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

