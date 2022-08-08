Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04.

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

