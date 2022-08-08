Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Raised to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 219.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $832,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $817,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
