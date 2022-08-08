Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.19 billion-$81.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.93.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.57. 46,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $349.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,727,000 after buying an additional 104,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.