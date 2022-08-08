Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 30,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 765,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.
Progyny Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.