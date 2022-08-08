Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 30,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 765,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

