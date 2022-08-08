Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $46.58. 248,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Proto Labs by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

