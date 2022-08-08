Proton (XPR) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $47.55 million and $2.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00132049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,221,795 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

