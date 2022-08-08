Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,774.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $66,774.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

