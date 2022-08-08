Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.08.
Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PSA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.20. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,772. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.