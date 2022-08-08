Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.08.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.20. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,772. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.