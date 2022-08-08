Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.