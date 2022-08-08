Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.
Public Storage Price Performance
PSA traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
