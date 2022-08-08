Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $30.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

