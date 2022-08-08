QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 376 ($4.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,506.67. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.45), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($524,533.00).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

