Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.0-489.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.18 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,514. Qualys has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

