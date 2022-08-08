Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,790.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $16,790.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,849.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.72 or 0.07466462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00160033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00262924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00699030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00603467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,477,152 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.