Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.55 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
