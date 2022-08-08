Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.55 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 120.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 411.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 145,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

