Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.
RDWR traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 638,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.
RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
