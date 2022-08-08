Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

RDWR traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 638,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

