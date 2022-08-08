Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Financial Analysis

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.18% 19.51% 8.27% Outokumpu Oyj 7.15% 19.29% 8.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Randstad and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 2 3 2 0 2.00 Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 3 0 2.50

Dividends

Randstad presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.37%. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus target price of $7.65, indicating a potential upside of 179.20%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Randstad.

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Randstad pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.15 billion 0.31 $908.62 million $2.58 9.63 Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.27 $654.25 million $0.70 3.91

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats Outokumpu Oyj on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

