Raymond James Lowers Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $15.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,208. The stock has a market cap of $160.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.25. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,056,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

