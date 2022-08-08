Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.34. 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,086,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

