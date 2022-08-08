Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares rose 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 99,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,576,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 596.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.0% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 104.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 111,039 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.