Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $319,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $613.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.47 and its 200-day moving average is $636.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.