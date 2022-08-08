Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €29.77 ($30.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.27. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a one year high of €100.70 ($103.81).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

