Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

