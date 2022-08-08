Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 8th (AKA, ALGS, ASXFY, AZEK, BALL, BBBY, BHVN, CASA, CBGPY, CDE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 8th:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $2.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $148.50 target price on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have 1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 1.40.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 775 ($9.50) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($9.80).

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$132.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have 155.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

