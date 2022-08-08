Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Donald B. Murray Sells 1,526 Shares

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 206,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,249. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.