Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,624 call options.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 36,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $998,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

