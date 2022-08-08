Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

