Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $34.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

