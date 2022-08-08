Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $34.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.