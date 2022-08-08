Rinkey Investments Has $5.01 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Rinkey Investments raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 4.9% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.