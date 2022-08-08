Rinkey Investments Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rinkey Investments raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.19. 146,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

