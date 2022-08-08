Rinkey Investments Sells 176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,419. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

