Rinkey Investments Sells 429 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Rinkey Investments cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 122,997 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 430,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,935. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.