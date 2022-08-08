RioDeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

