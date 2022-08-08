River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,261 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.30. 16,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

