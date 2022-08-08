River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a market cap of $200.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

