River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 267,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,276,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VXF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,439. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

