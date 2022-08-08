River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,064. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

