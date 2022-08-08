River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

