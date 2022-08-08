River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE PHM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

