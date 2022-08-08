River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $122.01. 1,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

