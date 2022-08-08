Robert H. Niehaus Sells 200,000 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZETA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. 1,561,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,747. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.07. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 342.24% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

