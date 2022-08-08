Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. 5,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

