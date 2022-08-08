Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $79.98. Roku shares last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 47,686 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.