Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€174.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($179.38) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.5 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.99. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($119.97).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

