Ruff (RUFF) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (RUFF) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $829,529.24 and $268,214.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

