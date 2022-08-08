Rupee Price Tops $0.0004 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $19,198.69 and approximately $48.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

