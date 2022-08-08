S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £26,600 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,594.04).

S4 Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.70) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 878 ($10.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £777.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.87.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFOR. Barclays reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Numis Securities cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.84) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 719.17 ($8.81).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

