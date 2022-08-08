Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.