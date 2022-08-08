SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $9,924.10 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $9,924.10 and $156.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00154708 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,131,292 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

