Saito Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Saito coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $753,583.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saito alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.

Buying and Selling Saito

