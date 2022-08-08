SakeToken (SAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,049.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $363,688.55 and approximately $65,049.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

